Rangers uncover arsenal in Lyari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Acting on intelligence information, Pakistan Rangers Sindh discovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition in an empty plot in the Jehanabad area of Lyari.

According to a spokesman for Rangers on Thursday, the weaponry, believed to be associated with the Lyari gang commander Bilal Arshad, alias Bilal Pappu group, was potentially intended for sabotage by malicious elements.

Details of the recovered arms and ammunition include a Kalashnikov, a 223 rifle, 7 pistols 9mm, 3 pistols 30 bore, 243 rounds of various types and 15 magazines.