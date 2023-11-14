Rangers, water board crackdown on water theft, 187 illegal hydrants targeted

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh, in conjunction with the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, initiated an operation against water theft in the city, resulting in action being taken against 187 illegal hydrants

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh, in conjunction with the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, initiated an operation against water theft in the city, resulting in action being taken against 187 illegal hydrants.

During a joint news conference at the Rangers Headquarters led by Sector Commander Brig. Kabir, Colonel Amer, and Managing Director Salahuddin of KW&SB, it was revealed that the operation, commencing on September 17 of this year, led to the sealing of 24 illegal hydrants and the demolition of 163 others. Subsequently, 163 individuals were arrested, and FIRs were filed against them.

The officers asserted that these efforts notably improved water supply in various areas. However, ongoing endeavors aim to fully extend the operation's benefits to the public. A substantial portion of the crackdown on illegal hydrants has concluded, and current actions are targeting illicit connections.

Water mafia had installed 150 illegal hydrants and 1200 illegal connections, illicitly diverting 100 million gallons per day (mgd) for commercial and domestic use.

The MD of the water board mentioned that amidst the hydrant demolitions, some connections would be regularized as per legal procedures.

The stolen water, sold at inflated rates to industrial and domestic consumers, led to billions of rupees in monthly losses for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board. This theft deprived consumers in areas like Baldia, SITE, Keamari, and Lyari of their water supply.

Approximately 20 percent of the stolen water has been reintroduced into the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board's supply system due to these operations.

For the first time in areas such as Orangi, Qasbah Colony, New Karachi, Clifton, Gadap, and Baldia, water has reached those at the tail end of the supply chain.

Furthermore, in Surjani, Gadap, and Clifton, water flow and pressure have doubled, reducing interruptions in supply and increasing overall distribution.

Around 1,000 water tankers have been officially registered with the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board to provide water to the public at government-set rates.

The Sindh Rangers, in collaboration with the Water and Sewerage Board, are committed to continuing the operation until water theft is completely eradicated.

To access water at official rates, citizens can register via the Online Application provided by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).