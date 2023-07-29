Rangers wing commander reviews security of sensitive mourning processions

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Wing Commander 82-Shahbaz Rangers Larkana Lt. Col. Muhammad Baig, on Saturday, visited the sensitive mourning processions and places of Larkana, Shikarpur and Kamber-Shahdadkot.

He reviewed the security of the mourning processions and majalis of Ashura day.

Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts of Larkana Division have been declared as security sensitive by the concerned agencies.

Rangers officers and jawans are performing security duties at Imambargahs including all sensitive districts and highly sensitive mourning processions in Larkana Division.