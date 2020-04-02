Rangers,Police hold flag march in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh Rangers and Hyderabad police carried out a joint flag march here on Thursday to display their presence in the city for enforcement of the lock down.

Dozens of vehicles of the two law enforcement agencies participated in the flag march.

The march started from Cantonment in City taluka and moved through the localities in Latifabad taluka and Qasimabad taluka.

The lock down continued for eleventh day on Thursday with the citizens being allowed to move only from 8 am to 5 pm only to buy the edible items with all main roads partially or completely blocked with barricades.