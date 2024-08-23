Open Menu

Rani Completes MPhil In Physics

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Rani Khattak, a dedicated research scholar from the Physics department at the University of Peshawar, has completed her M.Phil in Physics.

She defended her thesis titled "Structural, optical, and electronic properties of double perovskite A2ScBiO6 (A= Sr, Ba): A first-principles study" under the supervision of Associate Professor Dr. Shah Hyder Khan and Assistant Professor Dr. Ghulam Murtaza.

Dr.

Abdul Wahid from Islamic College served as the external examiner.

Rani Khattak credited her achievement to the guidance of her teachers and the prayers of her parents, expressing her gratitude towards them.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in Rani's academic journey, showcasing her dedication and hard work in the field of Physics.

Her research contributes to the growing body of knowledge in the field, and her success serves as an inspiration to aspiring scholars.

