UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 To Release On December 13, New Pic Out

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 03:53 PM

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 to release on December 13, new pic out

Actor Rani Mukerji is set to return to the silver screen with the sequel to her 2014 hit Mardaani,Mardaani 2. Yash Raj Films, producers of the new film, have announced that it will hit theatres on December 13

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) Actor Rani Mukerji is set to return to the silver screen with the sequel to her 2014 hit Mardaani,Mardaani 2. Yash Raj Films, producers of the new film, have announced that it will hit theatres on December 13.Rani reprises her role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2.

The makers have also shared a fresh picture of Rani in which she dons the police uniform and looks every bit the stern officer that she plays in the film. Mardaani 2 will release just days ahead of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 (December 20).Rani took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket in Mardaani.

In Mardaani 2, Rani will be pitted against a new, 21-year-old menacing villain.Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first film.

Produced by her husband Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 is shot extensively in Jaipur and parts of Rajasthan.

Talking about the film's shoot, director had said, "It's an intense one month long schedule in Rajasthan which forms the backdrop to the story of Mardaani 2. Rani's investigation will take her to Jaipur and Kota.

Given that we are shooting in peak summer of Rajasthan, it will be physically demanding because Rani will be doing action sequences too."Speaking about her character,?Rani had earlier said: "Shivani will face a cold, merciless villain who has no empathy, no fear of God and is pure evil.

The character has been written superbly and I'm excited to find out who the actor will be."Mardaani 2 will be Rani's next release after global blockbuster Hichki that earned Rs 250 crores worldwide.

Related Topics

Police Film And Movies Salman Khan Kota Jaipur Rani Mukerji December Silver God

Recent Stories

Typhoon Lekima: 13 dead and a million evacuated in ..

3 minutes ago

Pharma industry can get share global market

3 minutes ago

Another lie of Shehbaz Sharif stands exposed on fl ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan has removed Executive Di ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Expected to ..

7 minutes ago

Tanzania fuel tanker blast kills 57

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.