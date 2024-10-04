Ranjha Blames PTI For Sabotaging Business Activity In Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 11:00 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Friday blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for sabotaging business activity in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Friday blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for sabotaging business activity in Pakistan.
"The SCO conference and meetings of high level delegations with Pakistan are going to be held in next few days and PTI leaders are trying to create hurdles through public rallies in the Federal Capital," he said while talking to a private television channel.
"The PTI leadership is trying to send wrong messages through public gatherings in the Federal Capital," he said. The party wanted to repeat the May 9 situation through public meetings, he added.
For its grievances regarding election matters, he said that the PTI should approach election tribunals for the purpose.
To a question, he said PTI should discuss constitutional amendments in the Parliament.
Recent Stories
Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates
Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing
Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotaging Russian plane
World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday
UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang attack
CDNS attains Rs 205 billion mark in annual savings target
DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities
ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bricks
AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion policy soon
Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering
Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese Ambassador discuss strategic initiatives
PTI hurting national interests through chaos: Barrister Aqeel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday6 minutes ago
-
DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities6 seconds ago
-
ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bricks36 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering39 seconds ago
-
PTI hurting national interests through chaos: Barrister Aqeel42 seconds ago
-
CPO holds open court29 seconds ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 6 years in prison31 seconds ago
-
Man shot, injured by escaping robbers at petrol pump32 seconds ago
-
Malaysian PM for exploring untapped trade potential with Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
PILDAT hosts launch ceremony of Javed Jabbar's new anthologies19 seconds ago
-
ACP stages “Unfit Ball Hai Dunya Mere Aagay”21 seconds ago
-
NPC Journalists' delegation visits Sanghar26 seconds ago