Ranjha blames PTI for sabotaging business activity in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Friday blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for sabotaging business activity in Pakistan.

"The SCO conference and meetings of high level delegations with Pakistan are going to be held in next few days and PTI leaders are trying to create hurdles through public rallies in the Federal Capital," he said while talking to a private television channel.

"The PTI leadership is trying to send wrong messages through public gatherings in the Federal Capital," he said. The party wanted to repeat the May 9 situation through public meetings, he added.

For its grievances regarding election matters, he said that the PTI should approach election tribunals for the purpose.

To a question, he said PTI should discuss constitutional amendments in the Parliament.