ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Monday demanded the immediate arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan for persistently mocking the law of the land.

Talking to media persons at Islamabad Ketchery, Ranjha accused Imran Khan of being a thief and urged him to surrender himself before the court, where he should present a certificate of being an honest and truthful (Sadiq and Ameen) person.

Ranjha alleged that Khan had played havoc with the country's economy and had failed to initiate any development projects during his stint in government.

He called for the implementation of court warrants against Khan, who he claimed had been caught red-handed and was absconding from courts despite relevant court orders.

Ranjha also expressed his frustration at the court's time being wasted on security and plaster issues, highlighting the seriousness of Khan's alleged crimes. The PTI has yet to respond to these accusations.