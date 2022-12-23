UrduPoint.com

Ranjha Condemns Terrorist Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Ranjha condemns terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Friday strongly condemned the suicide blast here that claimed the life of a police officer and injured several others.

In a tweet, he paid glowing tributes to martyred Adeel Hussain, and the injured in averting a major disaster.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for speedy recovery of those injured, and to give courage to the family of the martyred officer to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

