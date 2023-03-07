Ranjha criticizes IK for deliberately evading court appearances in Toshakhana trial

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :In a scathing attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Monday accused Imran of deliberately evading court appearances.

Ranjha criticized Khan for not appearing in court for the Toshakhana trial for the past five months, without providing any valid reason for his absence.

Speaking to the media, Ranjha stated that Khan's actions were a mockery of the judicial system in the country.

He warned that if other accused adopt the same attitude as Khan, it would worsen the situation.

Highlighting the difference between Khan's actions and those of PML-N's supermo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he stated that Nawaz Sharif respected the constitution and law of Pakistan and used to appear in court promptly at eight o'clock.

The Toshakhana trial relates to allegations of selling of gifts by former prime minister Imran Khan.