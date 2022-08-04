Ranjha seeks legal proceedings against Imran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha on Thursday urged the government to start legal proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan under the Article 62 (1) F of the Constitution as misuse of power, tax evasion and submitting false affidavit have been proven against him.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that in the beginning of 2022, when Imran Khan was the Prime Minister, his government refused to provide the details of gifts bought from Toshakhana by Imran Khan. In 2022, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the government to share the list of gifts deposited in Toshakhana.

Imran Khan had bought watches of Tosha Khana worth over Rs 100 million by paying only Rs 20 million.

He did not submit the details of these assets in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in 2019.

In 2022, he said when a petitioner approached the Islamabad High Court, Justice Gul Hassan, the IHC directed the concerned authorities to reveal the details of those gifts received by Toshakhana.

Due to these facts, he and members of National Assembly including Saad Waseem and Salahuddin Ayubi filed a reference against Imran Khan to the Speaker and the speaker was Constitutionally bound to forward it to ECP within one one month period.

Mohsin Ranjha said that the ECP was bound to announce decision within 90 days as Imran Khan has also proved tax evader.