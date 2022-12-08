Ranjha seeks lifetime disqualification of IK over misdeclaration

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Thursday sought lifelong disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for making false statements and incorrect declaration.

Talking to media persons, he said Imran Khan must be punished for filing misleading assets declarations in his annual returns filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had only de seated Imran from Mianwali but he must be disqualified for life.

He said Imran Khan was a petty thief and he devoured gifts he looted from Toshakhana.

He said Imran Khan had destroyed country's economy in his three years and six months rule, sabotaged China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

A complaint has been lodged with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Sobia Khan against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan for allegedly using government resources for personal benefit, with the accountability watchdog starting the investigation.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should file a case against Imran Khan for using government resources for personal benefits by sheer misuse of his authority.