Ranjha Visits Kisan Card Center
Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Chaudhry Shah Nawaz Ranjha, the Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, visited Kisan Card Distribution Center Sargodha and distributed Chief Minister Punjab Kisan Card to the farmers.
On the occasion, he said that through the card, every eligible farmer can get fertilizer, agricultural medicines and seeds from the appointed dealers by getting interest-free loan of up to one and a half lakh rupees.
He further said that cards were being issued to the farmers after biometric verification.
Director of Agriculture (Extension) Shahid Hussain and other officers and farmers were also present in the ceremony. Director of Agriculture said that those farmers who were the owners of the land and whose land records were available in the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) will be entitled to the loan.
