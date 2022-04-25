UrduPoint.com

Ranjha Warns PTI Leaders Of Legal Action For Maligning State Institutions

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 04:38 PM

Ranjha warns PTI leaders of legal action for maligning state institutions

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader MNA Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha Monday warned the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of legal action for committing contempt of court and leveling baseless allegations against elected lawmakers and national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader MNA Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha Monday warned the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of legal action for committing contempt of court and leveling baseless allegations against elected lawmakers and national institutions.

Addressing a press conference here, he asked the Chairman PTI and former deputy speaker Qasim Suri to apologize to the nation and elected lawmakers for telling lies about a foreign conspiracy allegedly hatched against Pakistan as the thorough probe into the matter found these claims baseless.

Imran Khan took the cover of a so-called foreign conspiracy and created chaos when he failed to survive the no-confidence motion, he said, adding that Qasim Suri's unconstitutional ruling not only attempted to damage the Constitution and democratic values but also hurt the feelings of every Pakistani.

"A defamation notice will be served to Qasim Suri while the nation will launch a movement against all those who violated the constitution," he added.

The PML-N leader also said that Chairman PTI had been using delaying tactics to avoid ruling in the foreign funding case for the last 8 years.

"When the proceedings in the case gained momentum, PTI's team of spokespersons started spitting venom against the Election Commission of Pakistan and other state institutions," said Ranjha, adding that this conduct of PTI leaders merited legal action against them which would be taken soon.

Ranjha also hinted at the possibility of initiating an impeachment motion against President Arif Alvi if he did not fulfill his constitutional obligation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Contempt Of Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Muslim All Arif Alvi Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali helps Lancashire overcome Gloucestershir ..

Hasan Ali helps Lancashire overcome Gloucestershire rearguard in dramatic finale

18 minutes ago
 TECNO Brings a “Chottie EID, Bara Jashan” Supe ..

TECNO Brings a “Chottie EID, Bara Jashan” Super Ramadan Offer for fans

24 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for the city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for the city

54 seconds ago
 Huawei Consumer BG Enters Enterprise Market, with ..

Huawei Consumer BG Enters Enterprise Market, with New Lineup of Office Products

49 minutes ago
 NATO Says Will Hold Informal Meeting of Foreign Mi ..

NATO Says Will Hold Informal Meeting of Foreign Ministers on May 14-15 in Berlin

56 seconds ago
 EU Continues Discussions on 6th Package of Anti-Ru ..

EU Continues Discussions on 6th Package of Anti-Russia Sanctions - Commission

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.