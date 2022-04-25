Ranjha warns PTI leaders of legal action for maligning state institutions

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader MNA Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha Monday warned the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of legal action for committing contempt of court and leveling baseless allegations against elected lawmakers and national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader MNA Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha Monday warned the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of legal action for committing contempt of court and leveling baseless allegations against elected lawmakers and national institutions.

Addressing a press conference here, he asked the Chairman PTI and former deputy speaker Qasim Suri to apologize to the nation and elected lawmakers for telling lies about a foreign conspiracy allegedly hatched against Pakistan as the thorough probe into the matter found these claims baseless.

Imran Khan took the cover of a so-called foreign conspiracy and created chaos when he failed to survive the no-confidence motion, he said, adding that Qasim Suri's unconstitutional ruling not only attempted to damage the Constitution and democratic values but also hurt the feelings of every Pakistani.

"A defamation notice will be served to Qasim Suri while the nation will launch a movement against all those who violated the constitution," he added.

The PML-N leader also said that Chairman PTI had been using delaying tactics to avoid ruling in the foreign funding case for the last 8 years.

"When the proceedings in the case gained momentum, PTI's team of spokespersons started spitting venom against the Election Commission of Pakistan and other state institutions," said Ranjha, adding that this conduct of PTI leaders merited legal action against them which would be taken soon.

Ranjha also hinted at the possibility of initiating an impeachment motion against President Arif Alvi if he did not fulfill his constitutional obligation.