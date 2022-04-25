UrduPoint.com

Ranjha Warns PTI Leaders Of Legal Action For Maligning State Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 06:21 PM

Ranjha warns PTI leaders of legal action for maligning state institutions

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha Monday warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders of legal action for committing contempt of court and leveling baseless allegations against lawmakers and national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha Monday warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders of legal action for committing contempt of court and leveling baseless allegations against lawmakers and national institutions.

Addressing a press conference here, he said PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri should apologize to the nation and elected lawmakers for telling lies about a foreign conspiracy as a thorough probe into the matter found their claims in that regard baseless.

Imran Khan took refuge in the so-called foreign conspiracy and tried to create chaos in the country, preempting his ouster as a result of the no-confidence motion, he added.

Qasim Suri through his unconstitutional ruling had not only undermine the Constitution and democratic values but also hurt the feelings of every Pakistani, he said.

"A defamation notice will be served to Qasim Suri while the nation will launch a movement against all those who had violated the Constitution," Ranjha said.

The PML-N Member of the National Assembly said the PTI chairman had been using delaying tactics for the last eight years to avoid ruling in the foreign funding case.

He said, "When the ECP started conducting hearing of the case on fast-track basis, the PTI's spokespersons started spitting venom against the Election Commission of Pakistan and other institutions. " Such a conduct of PTI leaders warranted a legal action and they would not be let escape from it.

Ranjha also hinted at the possibility of initiating an impeachment motion against President Arif Alvi if he did not fulfill his constitutional obligation.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Contempt Of Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Muslim All From Arif Alvi Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai for initiation of co ..

Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai for initiation of construction work on 1400 classr ..

19 minutes ago
 4 injured as Bolan Mail collides with Goods train

4 injured as Bolan Mail collides with Goods train

19 minutes ago
 Gold prices dip by Rs400 to Rs132,000 per tola 25 ..

Gold prices dip by Rs400 to Rs132,000 per tola 25 Apr 2022

19 minutes ago
 Orange Line connected with Faizabad for direct con ..

Orange Line connected with Faizabad for direct connectivity with New Islamabad A ..

19 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to execute Safety City project in ..

KP Govt decides to execute Safety City project in phases

19 minutes ago
 Turkish Interior Minister Calls on Kurdish Militan ..

Turkish Interior Minister Calls on Kurdish Militants to Lay Down Arms

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.