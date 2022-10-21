UrduPoint.com

Ranjha Welcomes EC Judgment Against Imran For Keeping Toshakhana Gifts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Ranjha welcomes EC judgment against Imran for keeping Toshakhana gifts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Friday welcomed the judgment of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for receiving Toshakhana gifts.

Imran Khan has admitted to hold gifts from Toshakhana and the Election Commission announced the verdict against the leader of PTI who sold the gifts in the market, he said while talking to a private television channel. The ECP, he said had all the valid evidence regarding Toshakhana gifts received by Imran Khan. The PM-N appreciated the judgment given against PTI leader Imran Khan, he added.

