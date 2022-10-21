ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Friday while welcoming the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision in the Tosha Khana case Friday said at last rule of law prospered.

Speaking at a press conference here, Ranjha said ECP's decision had proved that Imran was not an honest person. "It is a good day for the whole Pakistani nation. For all these years Imran had been telling that he was an honest and truthful person but now he is proved wrong.

Imran is declared guilty of his corrupt practices for selling gifts he acquired from Tosha Khana. I believe the rule of law has prospered today," he said.

He said Imran's 2018-19 tax returns have just come to the fore and still he would have to be accountable for 2018 onwards filled returns before ECP.

"Earlier he had been pressuring ECP through various means against this case," he said.

Ranjha said he and Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar were attacked when they were returning from ECP after the decision. "We heard a gun fire when we were returning from ECP. Is this the way to do politics? Earlier we use to defeat our political opponents through votes but Imran has brought extremism in politics and people," he said.

"I will file a First Information Report (FIR) against you (Imran) and your workers who have been involved in such practices. If you (Imran) will try to take the law into your hands then we will put you behind bars.

Imran had brought in politics of accusation and now is himself a proven thief resulting in disqualification from politics.