Rank Pinning Ceremony For 53 Inspectors
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is facing the challenges of maintaining law and order, combating terrorism, religious intolerance, and extremism.
Despite limited resources, Punjab Police is bravely and diligently tackling all challenges. He expressed these views while addressing newly promoted Inspectors after pinning their new ranks during a ceremony at the Central Police Office here on Sunday.
The IG Punjab directed the officers to enhance their involvement in departmental affairs through high professionalism and smart policing. He emphasized the use of modern technology, ensuring excellent service delivery, and providing quick justice to the citizens. He instructed the officers to treat the poor with more courteous behavior and politeness, deliver justice without bias, acquit the innocent, and hold the guilty accountable without any external pressure. He announced that this year, over 2,000 promotions will be granted, including 600 Sub-Inspectors, 700 ASIs, and 800 Head Constables.
He added that the promotion board for SPs of the Safe City Authority and officers of the Organized Crime Unit will be held soon. He encouraged the newly promoted officers to repay the debt of promotions and welfare by serving the country selflessly and ensuring fearless protection.
The rank pinning ceremony for 53 officers promoted to Inspector was held at the Central Police Office.
The IG Punjab along with senior officers, pinned the Inspector ranks on the promoted officers. A large number of the officers' parents, children, and families attended the event. IG Punjab and senior police officers congratulated the newly promoted Inspectors and their families. Yesterday, a promotion board meeting had approved the promotion of 110 Sub-Inspectors to the rank of Inspector.
Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Headquarters Ahsan Younis, DIG Establishment I Suleman Sultan Rana, and DIG Establishment II Captain (Retd.) Liaqat Ali Malik were present at the event.
