Rank-pinning Ceremony For Traffic Officers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:27 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Thursday that traffic police’s service and promotion structure had been significantly improved, and further promotions to the rank of traffic officer would be given in April next year.
He was speaking at a rank-pinning ceremony for 44 traffic officers, promoted to grade 17, here. The IG Punjab praised traffic wardens for their unwavering commitment in adverse conditions, describing them as the true ambassadors of Punjab Police.
National cricketer Hasan Ali exclusively attended the event to honour of his brother, Gul Sher, a newly promoted traffic officer from Gujranwala.
