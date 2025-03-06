Open Menu

Rank-pinning Ceremony Held For 107 ASIs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Rank-pinning ceremony held for 107 ASIs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A ceremony was held at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh to pin badges to 107 head constables promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs).

The ceremony was attended by the families of the promoted ASIs, along with senior police officials, including DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar and SP (Headquarters) Zunair Ahmad Cheema, who pinned the new ranks on the policemen.

A total of 107 head constables from various wings of Lahore Police were promoted to the rank of ASI. The departmental promotion committee, headed by CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, had issued the promotion orders based on merit and seniority.

In a statement, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana congratulated the promoted policemen and expressed his best wishes for their future. Promotions are done strictly on the basis of merit and seniority; he said and urged the newly promoted ASIs to perform duties with dedication and hard work, adding that timely promotions should further improve public service delivery at the grassroots.

In his address, DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar stated that the promotion process was being expedited. He encouraged the ASIs to serve the people with renewed enthusiasm. Under the comprehensive promotion system, more officers and policemen would be promoted in the coming days; he said and advised the policemen to work harder and remain vigilant to tackle new challenges effectively.

Among the head constables promoted to the rank of an ASI were Ijaz Hussain, Muhammad Ashfaq, Shehzad Ali, Fazal Abbas, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Akram, Amjad Ali, Muhammad Amin, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Wasim, Zulfiqar Ali, Muhammad Sajawal, Muhammad Awees, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Shoaib, Naseer Ali and others.

Recent Stories

United Arab Bank holds general assembly meeting

United Arab Bank holds general assembly meeting

6 minutes ago
 talabat UAE enables users to donate to Fathers’ ..

Talabat UAE enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via smart a ..

21 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion s ..

Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion sukuk issuance

50 minutes ago
 MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to disc ..

MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to discuss future of healthcare workf ..

51 minutes ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

51 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch Ne ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass

1 hour ago
Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to gr ..

Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per ye ..

1 hour ago
 FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

2 hours ago
 Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction con ..

Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

3 hours ago
 DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

4 hours ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan