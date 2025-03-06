Rank-pinning Ceremony Held For 107 ASIs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A ceremony was held at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh to pin badges to 107 head constables promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs).
The ceremony was attended by the families of the promoted ASIs, along with senior police officials, including DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar and SP (Headquarters) Zunair Ahmad Cheema, who pinned the new ranks on the policemen.
A total of 107 head constables from various wings of Lahore Police were promoted to the rank of ASI. The departmental promotion committee, headed by CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, had issued the promotion orders based on merit and seniority.
In a statement, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana congratulated the promoted policemen and expressed his best wishes for their future. Promotions are done strictly on the basis of merit and seniority; he said and urged the newly promoted ASIs to perform duties with dedication and hard work, adding that timely promotions should further improve public service delivery at the grassroots.
In his address, DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar stated that the promotion process was being expedited. He encouraged the ASIs to serve the people with renewed enthusiasm. Under the comprehensive promotion system, more officers and policemen would be promoted in the coming days; he said and advised the policemen to work harder and remain vigilant to tackle new challenges effectively.
Among the head constables promoted to the rank of an ASI were Ijaz Hussain, Muhammad Ashfaq, Shehzad Ali, Fazal Abbas, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Akram, Amjad Ali, Muhammad Amin, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Wasim, Zulfiqar Ali, Muhammad Sajawal, Muhammad Awees, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Shoaib, Naseer Ali and others.
