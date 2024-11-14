Rank Pinning Ceremony Honors 15 Newly Promoted ITP Officers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A distinguished ceremony was held Thursday at the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Headquarters to honor the promotion of 15 officers from Constable to Inspector.
The event was organized by the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Sarfraz Virk in recognition of their exemplary dedication and commitment to their duties, a public relations officer told APP.
The newly promoted officers were acknowledged and congratulated by CTO Islamabad.
Addressing the officers during the ceremony, the CTO Virk emphasized the increased responsibilities that accompany their new ranks.
Virk highlighted the clear directives issued by the IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to ensure that promotions continue to be granted for all vacant positions.
CTO Muhammad Sarfraz expressed that their well-deserved promotions are a testament to their hard work and unwavering efforts. With their elevation in rank, they have been entrusted with greater responsibilities than ever before, he added.
He encouraged the newly promoted officers to fulfill their duties with utmost dedication, upholding the reputation of their department and striving for the betterment of the police force.
