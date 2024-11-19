Rank Pinning Ceremony Honors Newly Promoted Islamabad Police Officers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 10:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A prestigious rank pinning ceremony was held at Police Lines Headquarters on Tuesday to celebrate the promotion of officers for their exceptional dedication and service.
A public relation told APP that, the deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza attended the ceremony as chief guest, while AIG Logistics and AIG Establishment were also present on the occasion.
The ceremony was organized in recognition of newly promoted officers' exemplary dedication and commitment to their duties. The promoted officers were acknowledged and congratulated by DIG Ali Raza.
Addressing the officers, the DIG Syed Ali Raza emphasized the increased responsibilities that accompany their new ranks.
DIG Raza highlighted the clear directives issued by the IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to ensure that promotions continue to be granted for all vacant positions.
Raza expressed that their well-deserved promotions are a testament to their hard work and unwavering efforts. With their elevation in rank, they have been entrusted with greater responsibilities than ever before.
DIG Raza encouraged the newly promoted officers to fulfill their duties with utmost dedication, upholding the reputation of their department and striving for the betterment of the police force.
/APP-rzr-mkz
