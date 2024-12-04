Rank Pinning Ceremony Of 56 Newly Promoted SIs Held
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 10:37 PM
Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar conferred promotion ranks on 56 officers recently promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector (SI).
A special ceremony was held at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday in honour of the promoted officers, attended by their parents, children, and families.
Dr. Usman Anwar and senior police officers congratulated the newly promoted Sub-Inspectors and their families.
Sub-Inspectors from the Rawalpindi Region received their promotion ranks during the event.
He said that over 26,000 departmental promotions have been granted in the past two years. The process of promoting ASIs to Sub-Inspector rank has been completed in Faisalabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur. He added that today's Promotion board meeting will approve the promotion of Senior Traffic Wardens to the rank of DSP.
The IG Punjab further announced that additional promotions from Sub-Inspector to Inspector and DSP ranks will take place later this month.
He also shared that changes have been made to the Inspector Legal post, including regularization, an increase in the age limit, and a reduction in exam marks from 700 to 300.
He emphasized that Punjab Police have thwarted 16 terrorist attacks in recent months and remain steadfast in its mission to counter terrorists, criminals, and disruptive elements.
The ceremony was attended by DIG Establishment-I Suleman Sultan Rana, DIG Establishment-II Captain (Retired) Liaqat Ali Malik, and other senior officers, who conferred promotion ranks on the newly promoted officers.
