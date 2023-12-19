Rank pinning ceremony of 81 promoted senior traffic wardens held at CPO office

A rank pinning ceremony was organized here on Tuesday at the City Police Officer (CPO) office in honour of 81 traffic police officers who were promoted from Traffic Wardens to Senior Traffic Wardens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) A rank pinning ceremony was organized here on Tuesday at the City Police Officer (CPO) office in honour of 81 traffic police officers who were promoted from Traffic Wardens to Senior Traffic Wardens.

According to a police spokesman, CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani was the chief guest on the occasion.

The CPO and City Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan pinned the new ranks to 81 officers, who were promoted to the post of senior traffic wardens.

Syed Khalid Hamdani while congratulating the promoted officers said that the Traffic Warden had been promoted on merit and now their responsibilities had increased.

The CTO said, “I hope that all the promoted officers will now perform your duties more diligently than before.”

He said all possible steps were being taken for the welfare of the Traffic Wardens as per the vision of the Inspector General of Police, Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.