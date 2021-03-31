Rank pinning ceremony of police officers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that departmental promotion and increase in rank in the police service actually reflects an increase in responsibilities.

He said that the promoted officers should make equal implementation on law, observance of merit and best service delivery and protection to people.

He said this while talking to the officers promoted to the posts of SSP at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday after affixing new rank badges. Along with IG Punjab, Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar and CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar promoted the officers to new posts and affixed badges on them.

IG Punjab said that the role of supervisory officers was of paramount importance in maintaining the writ of state, eradication of crime and ensuring timely measures for the service of the citizens, hence the promoted officers should play the role of best team leader in order to make full use of abilities of their subordinates.

He said that in order to transform the Punjab police from a force to a service, special attention should be paid to public service and modern community policing so that the rule of law and crime eradication process could be improved as per the guidelines of modern policing.

During the ceremony, Faisal Mukhtar, Waqar Shoaib Anwar, Shaista Nadeem, Ibadat Nisar, Amara Athar and Nida Umar Chatha were promoted to the rank of SSP.

IG Punjab congratulated the officers on their departmental promotions and wished them all the best for the future. The promoted officers thanked the IG Punjab and said that they would spare no effort for the rule of law, merit policy and service to the citizens. They further said that they would work harder and with more diligence and commitment for public service and protection of citizens and police service delivery will be improved in accordance with the principles of smart and community policing.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar and DIG Headquarters Shehzada Sultan were also present on the occasion.