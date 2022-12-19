Akistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah performed the rank-wearing ceremony of the newly promoted police officers (PSP) here at CM House on Monday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah performed the rank-wearing ceremony of the newly promoted police officers (PSP) here at CM House on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by Minister Industries Jam Ikram Dharejo, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, and others.

The CM Sindh wore ranks to newly promoted PSP officers to grade BS-21, including Munir Shaikh, Tariq Dharejo, and Khalid Rind.

The PSP officers promoted to grade BS-20 wore the rank including Usman Ghani Siddiqui, Tanvir Odho, Tariq Dharejo, and Attaullah Chandio.