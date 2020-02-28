Ranking of Karachi improved in World Crime Index

Inspector General of Police Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday said that due to effective and stringent strategy adopted by the Sindh Police against crimes, the position of Karachi has further improved in the International Crime Index as it has been ranked 99th in the index

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday said that due to effective and stringent strategy adopted by the Sindh Police against crimes, the position of Karachi has further improved in the International Crime Index as it has been ranked 99th in the index.

IGP felicitated Additional IGP Karachi, all officers and Jawans and appreciated their efforts for curbing the crime, said a statement.

He paid tributes to the martyred officers and personnel including those of traffic police.

Sindh Police chief said that today Karachi was peaceful with the sacrifices of the police. The sacrifices rendered by police, Rangers and other law enforcement officers and Jawans in Karachi operation are unforgettable and praise worthy.

IGP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam advised officers of police department to always be ready and passionate to serve the people.