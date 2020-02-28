UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ranking Of Karachi Improved In World Crime Index

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:33 PM

Ranking of Karachi improved in World Crime Index

Inspector General of Police Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday said that due to effective and stringent strategy adopted by the Sindh Police against crimes, the position of Karachi has further improved in the International Crime Index as it has been ranked 99th in the index

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday said that due to effective and stringent strategy adopted by the Sindh Police against crimes, the position of Karachi has further improved in the International Crime Index as it has been ranked 99th in the index.

IGP felicitated Additional IGP Karachi, all officers and Jawans and appreciated their efforts for curbing the crime, said a statement.

He paid tributes to the martyred officers and personnel including those of traffic police.

Sindh Police chief said that today Karachi was peaceful with the sacrifices of the police. The sacrifices rendered by police, Rangers and other law enforcement officers and Jawans in Karachi operation are unforgettable and praise worthy.

IGP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam advised officers of police department to always be ready and passionate to serve the people.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Rangers Police Traffic All

Recent Stories

Turkish, Russian delegation to continue talks on S ..

2 minutes ago

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Holds Semin ..

6 minutes ago

KP Food Authority imparts training to workers of B ..

2 minutes ago

No Turkish citizen among S.Korea corona-virus pati ..

3 minutes ago

England beat Pakistan in ICC Women's T20 World Cup ..

3 minutes ago

Clashes Between NATO, Russia Amid Escalation in Sy ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.