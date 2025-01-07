Ranking system decided for KP colleges, universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Department of Higher Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to introduce a ranking system in all universities and colleges to improve the quality of education.

An important meeting, chaired by the Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, was held here on Tuesday, wherein a detailed briefing was given on the ranking system. The meeting also discussed the criteria for ranking universities and colleges.

The Minister for Higher Education described this initiative as a significant step toward providing better educational opportunities for students.

He emphasized that the ranking system would promote competition among educational institutions and lead to substantial improvements in the quality of education.

The minister instructed the authorities concerned to collect performance data of universities from the last three years and rank them accordingly.

This decision marks an important step toward educational reforms and will introduce a systematic and transparent method for evaluating the performance of educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

APP/vak