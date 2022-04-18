UrduPoint.com

Ranks Conferred To Newly Promoted NHMP Officers

Published April 18, 2022

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani on Monday conferred ranks on the newly promoted officers on their promotions to grade-I9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani on Monday conferred ranks on the newly promoted officers on their promotions to grade-I9.

The ranks conferred in a special ceremony held at the NHMP central police office, Islamabad, said a statement issued here.

On the occasion, IG NHPM directed the newly promoted officers to perform their duties diligently and with due diligence and expressed best wishes.

More Stories From Pakistan

