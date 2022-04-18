Ranks Conferred To Newly Promoted NHMP Officers
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 09:39 PM
Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani on Monday conferred ranks on the newly promoted officers on their promotions to grade-I9
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani on Monday conferred ranks on the newly promoted officers on their promotions to grade-I9.
The ranks conferred in a special ceremony held at the NHMP central police office, Islamabad, said a statement issued here.
On the occasion, IG NHPM directed the newly promoted officers to perform their duties diligently and with due diligence and expressed best wishes.