Ransacking Cases: ATC Grants Interim Bail To 14 PTI Leaders Till 17th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Ransacking cases: ATC grants interim bail to 14 PTI leaders till 17th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail to 14 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders till June 17 in ransacking cases, registered during the party's recent long march.

The court directed the PTI leaders - Shafqat Mehmood, Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Murad Raas, Zubair Niazi, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Aijaz Chaudhry, Aslam Iqbal and others - to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief. The court also sought record of cases from police on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Abhar Gull Khan heard the bail applications, filed by the PTI leaders in the ransacking cases.

The PTI leaders had approached the court after issuance of their non-bailable arrest warrants.

Earlier, in the day, the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the said PTI leaders, while allowing an application, filed by Shahdara investigation police.

The police had submitted that the PTI leaders were involved in ransacking of properties and their arrest was required for completing investigations. It was also alleged that the PTI workers violated Section 144 and attacked law-enforcing agencies on the day of the long march, May 25. The police had also added sections of Anti-Terrorism Act in cases, registered against the PTI leaders.

