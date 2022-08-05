UrduPoint.com

Ransacking Cases: PTI Leaders Withdraw Their Bail Applications

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Friday withdrew their bail applications from an anti-terrorism court in ransacking cases, registered during the party's recent long march, after police stated that their arrest was no longer required

ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan heard the bail applications filed by PTI leaders including Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Umair Niazi, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Jamshed Cheema, Shafqat Mehmood, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Mussarat Cheema, Andleeb Abbas and others.

The Lahore police submitted a report during the proceedings and apprised that charges did not prove against the accused in four cases and their arrest was no longer required. The court was also apprised that sections of Anti-Terrorism Act had been removed from the cases.

Subsequently, the PTI leaders withdrew their bail applications, in the light of the police report.

Shahdara, Bhatti Gate, Shafiqueabad and Gulberg police had registered cases against the PTI leaders.

