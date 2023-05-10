UrduPoint.com

Ransacking Public Properties During PTI Workers' Protest, No Service To Country: Wali

Published May 10, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Spokesman Khyber Pakthunkhwa and former member provincial assembly, Ikhtair Wali Khan Wednesday said that ransacking of public and government properties during protest demonstrations of the PTI workers was no service to the country and law would take its own course in these illegal acts.

Talking to APP, he said that gory incidents like putting on fire a motorway toll plaza at Swat Expressway, goals market at Pachagi Road and Chagi mountains Model at Peshawar was very unfortunate and miscreants involved in it could not escape from law.

He said NAB had arrested the PTI chairman in Al-Qadar Trust corruption case and there was no justification of protest demonstrations and ransacking of the government and private properties after the Islamabad High Court declared his arrest legal and in accordance with law.

Wali said almost the entire PML-N leadership including a three times elected former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Senior Vice President, Maryam Nawaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and others had faced jails and courts with bravery and steadfastness during PTI government tenure and PML-N workers remained peaceful.

He questioned is Imran Khan above the law.

He said the judiciary was independent and PTI should wait for the court's verdicts in Imran Khan's case.

Ikhtair Wali Khan said PTI's anti corruption claims were exposed before masses after the PTI government in KP closed its own created Ehtasab Commission at Peshawar to protect its alleged loot and plunder while referring to Tosha Khana and PTI foreign funding cases.

He said that the PTI leadership was hiding behind stay orders in mega corruption cases including BRT, adding that PTI's flagship billion trees afforestation project was taken over by the NAB and demanded acceleration of its investigation.

Due to PTI violent protests, he said time of students of Khyber Pakthunkhwa was being wasted due to closure of schools, colleges and universities till May 13 while metric examinations were also postponed due to PTI's unjustified strike.

