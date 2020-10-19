UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rao Irshad Takes Over Charge Of Chairman IRSA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

Rao Irshad takes over charge of Chairman IRSA

Member Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Punjab Rao Irshad Ali Khan has taken over the charge of Chairman IRSA for a period of one year with effect from October 19, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Member Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Punjab Rao Irshad Ali Khan has taken over the charge of Chairman IRSA for a period of one year with effect from October 19, 2020.

The chairman taken over the charge, in accordance with Chapter-II, Clause 4, Sub Section (2) & (3) of IRSA Act No XXII of 1992, said a notification issued here on Monday.

Related Topics

Punjab October 2020 From

Recent Stories

Tadweer announces results of pest control operatio ..

16 minutes ago

Emirati delegation visits Israel to discuss agricu ..

16 minutes ago

Govt asked to avert forthcoming food crisis throug ..

26 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, DP World, Zoological Society of L ..

46 minutes ago

UAE has taken regional lead in supporting transiti ..

1 hour ago

Two youth held in Barmulla district by Indian troo ..

2 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.