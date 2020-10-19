Rao Irshad takes over charge of Chairman IRSA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Member Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Punjab Rao Irshad Ali Khan has taken over the charge of Chairman IRSA for a period of one year with effect from October 19, 2020.

The chairman taken over the charge, in accordance with Chapter-II, Clause 4, Sub Section (2) & (3) of IRSA Act No XXII of 1992, said a notification issued here on Monday.