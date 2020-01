(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Rao Muhammad Qasim took over as Chief Engineer South in Public Health Engineering department here on Monday after elevation in grade-20 by Punjab government.

Rao was working as Managing Director Water and Sanatiration Agency (WASA) before promotion.

A notification in this regard has been issued.