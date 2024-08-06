Raoof Hassan Gets Bail In Terror Financing Case
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 06:49 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to PTI’s information secretary Raoof Hassan in terror-financing case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to PTI’s information secretary Raoof Hassan in terror-financing case.
The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs200,000 and ordered to release the accused.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the post-arrest bail case filed by Raoof Hassan. During the course of proceeding, Ali Bokhari Advocate read out the content of FIR against his client.
The lawyer said that his client was not named in the FIR, he was included later on. The investigation officer argued that so far the third accused is yet to be arrested and prayed the court to dismiss the bail petition.
Prosecutor Raja Naveed said that Rauf Hassan was named in the case immediately after Ahmad Waqas's statement. The police came to know that Raoof Hassan had given money to buy explosives, adding that there are non-bailable provisions in the case against him.
The bail of co-accused Ahmed Waqas Janjua has also been rejected, he said.
On the query of the court, the prosecutor said that the police have recovered the money from Ahmed Waqas Janjua which he took from Raoof Hassan.
Ali Bokhari Advocate contended that it is necessary to see the status of Raoof Hassan, he was arrested on July 30, in terrorism case. He was not arrested along with the explosive material or from the crime scene.
He argued that his client is arrested in terrorism case without the proofs, adding that anti-terrorism provisions could be applied only if his client had committed a crime.
After hearing arguments, the court subsequently accepted the bail petition of the accused in terror-financing case.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth killed over old enmity10 minutes ago
-
Two passengers killed in bus-truck collision in Bahawalpur40 minutes ago
-
Dr Abbas warns severe penalties for plastic bag ban violators, exposes hidden dangers50 minutes ago
-
Powerful explosion rocks Sindh High Court building60 minutes ago
-
Three killed in road accident3 hours ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar10 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father10 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI11 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator11 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)11 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki13 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II13 hours ago