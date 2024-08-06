Raoof Hassan gets bail in terror financing case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to PTI’s information secretary Raoof Hassan in terror-financing case

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs200,000 and ordered to release the accused.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the post-arrest bail case filed by Raoof Hassan. During the course of proceeding, Ali Bokhari Advocate read out the content of FIR against his client.

The lawyer said that his client was not named in the FIR, he was included later on. The investigation officer argued that so far the third accused is yet to be arrested and prayed the court to dismiss the bail petition.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed said that Rauf Hassan was named in the case immediately after Ahmad Waqas's statement. The police came to know that Raoof Hassan had given money to buy explosives, adding that there are non-bailable provisions in the case against him.

The bail of co-accused Ahmed Waqas Janjua has also been rejected, he said.

On the query of the court, the prosecutor said that the police have recovered the money from Ahmed Waqas Janjua which he took from Raoof Hassan.

Ali Bokhari Advocate contended that it is necessary to see the status of Raoof Hassan, he was arrested on July 30, in terrorism case. He was not arrested along with the explosive material or from the crime scene.

He argued that his client is arrested in terrorism case without the proofs, adding that anti-terrorism provisions could be applied only if his client had committed a crime.

After hearing arguments, the court subsequently accepted the bail petition of the accused in terror-financing case.