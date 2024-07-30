Open Menu

Raoof Hassan Sent To Jail On 14-day Judicial Remand In Anti-state Propaganda Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 30, 2024 | 01:51 PM

Raoof Hassan sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in anti-state propaganda case

Court denies the FIA’s plea for further five days physical remand of Raoof Hassan to continue investigation in the case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2024) A local court in the federal capital on Tuesday ordered a 14-day judicial remand for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raoof Hasan and other suspects involved in an anti-state propaganda case.

District and Sessions Judge Shafiq Bhatti passed the order after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented Hasan before his court.

The FIA had sought five days more physical remand of Raoof Hassan but the court rejected their plea.

Hasan, who was arrested last Monday, was initially placed on a two-day remand, followed by a three-day extension, and then another two-day remand for further investigation.

During the proceedings, the FIA’s prosecutor submitted that a technical report showed all the suspects, members of the PTI's media cell, were in communication with each other.

He asked the court for additional five-day remand to continue the investigation. However, defense counsel Ali Zafar opposed the extension, citing Hasan's deteriorating health and asked for a medical examination, which the court approved.

Hasan previously informed the court that the allegations against him were baseless.

The FIA has booked PTI's information secretary and several media cell members for their alleged involvement in a digital media cell accused of running anti-Pakistan propaganda.

The FIR, filed by the FIA, claims that PTI activist Ahmad Waqas Janjua revealed during questioning that he, along with the party's leadership and media cell members, were involved in anti-state activities.

The charges against the 12 suspects including two women, fall under sections 9 (glorification of an offence), 10 (cyber-terrorism), and 11 (hate speech) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca).

The suspects include Waqas, Hasan, Afaq Ahmed Alvi, Hameedullah, Rashid Mahmood, Zeeshan Farooq, Syed Osama, Mohammad Rizwan Afzal, Mohammad Rafiq, Syed Hamza, Farhat Khalid, and Iqra.

The FIR, filed on the complaint of CTD Inspector Sajid Ikram, alleged that the media cell members, using various tactics on social media, aimed to harm Pakistan's integrity and disrupt law and order.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Law And Order Social Media Afaq Ahmed Rashid Mohammad Rizwan Ali Zafar Federal Investigation Agency Women FIR Media All Court

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

9 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

9 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

9 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

9 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

9 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

9 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

9 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

9 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

9 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

9 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan