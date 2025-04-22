Open Menu

Raouf Mazou, Amir Muqam Discuss On Ongoing Repatriation Of Afghan Refugees

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 09:53 PM

Assistant High Commissioner Operations UNHCR Raouf Mazou and UNHCR Representative in Pakistan, Philippa Candler, called on the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr Amir Muqam, at the Ministry on Tuesday

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on the ongoing repatriation of Afghan refugees, said a press release.

The Minister highlighted that the Government has initiated the repatriation process of Afghan Refugees in a respectful and dignified manner.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Afghan nationals during their return to their homeland, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in facilitating their resettlement.

“The international community must play a constructive role in ensuring the successful reintegration of Afghan refugees into their society,” the Minister stated.

Raouf Mazou acknowledged Pakistan’s longstanding hospitality, commending the country for hosting millions of Afghan refugees for over 45 years.

