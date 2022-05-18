Rap convict receives 7 years imprisonment along with Rs. 2 lac fine in Haripur

District and Session Judge Haripur Islam-ud-Deen Wednesday awarded 7 years imprisonment to a rap convict and imposed rupees 2 lac fine while giving his verdict after hearing a case

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :District and Session Judge Haripur Islam-ud-Deen Wednesday awarded 7 years imprisonment to a rap convict and imposed rupees 2 lac fine while giving his verdict after hearing a case.

According to the details, in village Dobandi an area of Saddar police station Haripur, Malik Meer Haider allegedly molested a minor boy Waseem on 12th March 201.

The police arrested accused Malik Meer Haider under section 337 on the application from the father of the child, registered FIR in Saddar Police Station Haripur.

Later, the case was transferred to the court of district and session Judge Haripur.

After hearing both sides and statements of the witnesses, the court ordered 7 years imprisonment to Malik Meer Haider and imposed a rupees 2 lac fine.