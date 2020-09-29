Rape accused arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The police here arrested a suspect allegedly involved in criminal assault of a woman in Sargodha on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that a complaint was registered at Factory area police station by father of victim,a resident of Nishter market.

The complainant stated that accused Hashim Khan s/o Shah Muhammad criminally assaulted his daughter and fled from the scene.

On receiving the complaint,police registered a case and arrested suspect, Hashim named in the FIR. Further investigation was underway.