Rape Accused Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

Rape accused arrested

SARGODHA, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The police here arrested a suspect allegedly involved in criminal assault of a woman in Sargodha on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that a complaint was registered at Factory area police station by father of victim,a resident of Nishter market.

The complainant stated that accused Hashim Khan s/o Shah Muhammad criminally assaulted his daughter and fled from the scene.

On receiving the complaint,police registered a case and arrested suspect, Hashim named in the FIR. Further investigation was underway.

