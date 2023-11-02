Open Menu

Rape Accused Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 02:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The police have arrested a rape accused after the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad took notice of the incident.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that one Jahanzeb, a resident of Chak No 125-GB, took a mentally-retarded girl Ayesha (16) to his house and allegedly raped her.

Receiving information, CPO Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia directed the SP Jaranwala to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

A special team was constituted under supervision of SHO Sadar Jaranwala police station Inspector Muhammad Riaz, who arrested the accused in 12 hours after the incident.

The police registered a case and sent the accused behind bars, spokesman added.

