Rape accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Tarkhani police have arrested a rape accused after the City Police Officer (CPO) took notice of the incident.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that a 14-year-old girl of Chak No.373-GB was going to a shop when accused Mansab alias Murti Loona and Umair alias Ghorra of the same locality overpowered and took her to a nearby house where accused Mansab raped her with the assistance of his accomplice.

The police registered a case on the complaint of Shabbir Hussain, uncle of the victim, and started an investigation.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits. A special team was constituted which nabbed accused Mansab Murti. However, the co-accused is still at large.

Meanwhile, the SSP Investigation visited residence of the victim and assured her parents that they would be provided with justice at every cost.