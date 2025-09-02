Rape Accused Convicted
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge of the Anti-Rape Court, Amjad Ali Bajwa, on Tuesday sentenced a rape accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine.
According to the prosecution, the convict, Danish Ali, a resident of Mohallah Hassan Pura, Jaranwala Road, lured a woman, a resident of Kehkshan Colony, on the pretext of replacing her mobile phone and committed rape on August 8, 2024.
Following the incident, Mansoorabad police registered a case against the accused and submitted a challan to the competent court. After thoroughly examining the evidence and witness testimonies, the judge convicted Danish Ali and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 100,000, with a directive that the convict would undergo an additional three months’ imprisonment in case of non-payment.
