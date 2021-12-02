Rape attempt foiled; accused arrested

KASUR, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The police here arrested a man who tried to assault a minor girl in the limits of Khudian police station, said a police spokesperson on Wednesday.

Police said that one Muhammad Bashir reported that accused Haider took his 12-year-old girl Aqsa to his home with the connivance of a woman Zahida Bibi, known to the girl, and allegedly tried to rape her.

The girl raised hue and cry and accused fled from the house.

The police team conducted raids and managed to arrest the alleged accused. Further investigation was underway.