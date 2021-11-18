Rape case accused arrested

The police have arrested an accused who was wanted in alleged rape case reported with Police Station in Ahmedpur East Tehsil of Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The police have arrested an accused who was wanted in alleged rape case reported with Police Station in Ahmedpur East Tehsil of Bahawalpur district.

The police sources said that a case of allegedly raping a mentally challenged girl was registered by Ahmedpur East Police Station two months ago.

The suspect, however, managed to escape.

The police raided a house and arrested the accused. Further investigation was underway.