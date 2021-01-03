Rape case: court extends physical remand of accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :A local court on Saturday extended physical remand of two accused, involved in rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl, for another four days.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Imran Mazhar conducted the proceedings.

The investigation officer excused from producing the accused in the court, stating that some lawyers had tortured them on previous hearing. He submitted that the accused were present in vehicle outside and requested for extension in physical remand for investigations.

However, the court rejected the request and ordered for producing the accused.

To which, the police produced accused, Rizwan, cousin of the victim girl and Allah Ditta, before the court.

A prosecutor argued before the court that the accused killed the girl to conceal their crime. He pleaded with the court for grant of extension in physical remand to complete the investigations.

The court, after hearing the arguments, extended physical remand for another four days. The court directed for production of the accused on expiry of the remand term.

Mohlanwal police had registered a case against the accused. The police alleged that the accused took the girl to agricultural fields near their residence in Mohlanwalarea and strangled her to death after rape and threw the body in a pond and escapedfrom the scene.