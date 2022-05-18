UrduPoint.com

Rape Convict Receives 7 Years Jail And 2 Lakh Rupees Fine In Haripur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Rape convict receives 7 years jail and 2 Lakh rupees fine in Haripur

District and Session Judge Haripur Islam Udin Wednesday awarded 7 years imprisonment to a rape convict and imposed a 2 lakh rupees fine while giving his verdict after hearing both sides

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :District and Session Judge Haripur islam Udin Wednesday awarded 7 years imprisonment to a rape convict and imposed a 2 lakh rupees fine while giving his verdict after hearing both sides.

According to the details, in village Dobandi an area of Saddar police station Haripur Malik Meer Haider allegedly raped a minor boy Waseem on 12th March 2015 by offering him bait and set him free when he was not well after an assault.

The father of the victim's child registered a report in Saddar Police Station Haripur against the sex offender Malik Meer Haider under section 337 and police arrested him.

Later, the case was transferred to the court of district and session Judge Haripur Islam Udin for trial, after hearing both sides and statements of the eyewitnesses the court has ordered 7 years imprisonment to the Malik Meer Haider and imposed a two lakh rupees fine, in case of nonpayment of fine the court-ordered extra 6 months punishment to the sex offender.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Police Station Fine Haripur Saddar March 2015 Court

Recent Stories

Use of modern technology, suitable varieties empha ..

Use of modern technology, suitable varieties emphasized to enhance rice output

1 minute ago
 Haripur police arrests two accused of motorway rob ..

Haripur police arrests two accused of motorway robbery, recovers Rs 22.43m cash

1 minute ago
 Public Health Engineer inspects process of Wash p ..

Public Health Engineer inspects process of Wash program

1 minute ago
 Final publication of delimitation in August second ..

Final publication of delimitation in August second week: ECP

1 minute ago
 Aussie doctors warn nation "sleepwalking" into COV ..

Aussie doctors warn nation "sleepwalking" into COVID-19 disaster

6 minutes ago
 China's home prices continue to ease in April

China's home prices continue to ease in April

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.