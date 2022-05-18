Rape convict receives 7 years jail and 2 Lakh rupees fine in Haripur

(@FahadShabbir)

District and Session Judge Haripur Islam Udin Wednesday awarded 7 years imprisonment to a rape convict and imposed a 2 lakh rupees fine while giving his verdict after hearing both sides

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :District and Session Judge Haripur islam Udin Wednesday awarded 7 years imprisonment to a rape convict and imposed a 2 lakh rupees fine while giving his verdict after hearing both sides.

According to the details, in village Dobandi an area of Saddar police station Haripur Malik Meer Haider allegedly raped a minor boy Waseem on 12th March 2015 by offering him bait and set him free when he was not well after an assault.

The father of the victim's child registered a report in Saddar Police Station Haripur against the sex offender Malik Meer Haider under section 337 and police arrested him.

Later, the case was transferred to the court of district and session Judge Haripur Islam Udin for trial, after hearing both sides and statements of the eyewitnesses the court has ordered 7 years imprisonment to the Malik Meer Haider and imposed a two lakh rupees fine, in case of nonpayment of fine the court-ordered extra 6 months punishment to the sex offender.