(@FahadShabbir)

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) spokesperson Muhammad Sajjad on Wednesday rejected print and electronic media reports that the Gujjarpura rape incident took place on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) spokesperson Muhammad Sajjad on Wednesday rejected print and electronic media reports that the Gujjarpura rape incident took place on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

In a video-message shared in different whatsapp groups today, the NH&MP maintained the crime against a hapless woman and her children never occurred on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway, adding that the motorway access point is at least 16 kilometers away from the crime spot.

A woman was molested and looted while her children maltreated on the Eastern bypass after her car ran out of gas on the night of September 9 (Wednesday) in the jurisdiction of the Gujjarpura police station while there is jungle of the left with Karol Ghatti village on the right where the car was left parked.

"And where the feelings of the public have been hurt in the aftermath of a heinous crime against a hapless woman, Motorway police has also been subjected to severe criticism Public, it is important to inform the public on the crime scene and true facts about the case", the video message said.

It said, the heinous crime was committed at the road which joins Lahore Ring Road traffic to the Eastern by-pass by a toll plaza and the victim with her family plied on the Eastern by-pass from the same toll plaza and ran out of gas 3 kilometers where the car was found parked.

From this spot the traffic exits to Kala Shah Kaku Toll plaza which is 11 kilometers from the Eastern bypass and exits towards Gujranwala on the G.T.Road while nearest Motorways police jurisdiction from the crime site is minimum 16 kilometers away.

The video further clarifies that the main entry point of Lahore-Sialkot motorway is located some 13 kilometers from the this toll-plaza.

The NH&MP spokesperson said the Motorway police has yet not been assigned the areas yet, adding that the NH&MP is committed to the safety and security of the life and property of the commuters round the clock.

He said NH&MP has been performing public service duties for the past 23 years while it patrols a total roads of 40,000 kilometres in the length and breadth of the country, adding that NH&MP's popularity among the masses has increased manifold during this period.

He said to ensure smooth flow of traffic, check road-accidents, immediate succor, honesty, security and courtesy are the slogans of motorway police.