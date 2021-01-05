Rape incident not committed on Motorway: NHMP spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Tuesday clarified that condemnable and tragic incident of rape of a Christian girl on December 28 did not take place on Lahore-Sheikhupura Motorway.

A spokesman of the NHMP said that the incident took place on a local road about one and a half km away from the motorway, Sam Nulla, village Fatehpuri jurisdiction of Farooqabad police station, Sheikhupura district, which was clearly mentioned in the FIR.

He said that the affected family was traveling on a rickshaw from Farooqabad to their village Kakkar Gul on the local road,which as per rules could not enter the motorway.

He said that Motorway Police has to correct the statement of Christian leader Simon Pyare in the Supreme Court in which the location is mentioned as Lahore, Sheikhupura Motorway.

Motorway Police are ready for any kind of legal guidance related to the incident, he said adding that Motorway Police was always striving for the safety and service of the people.