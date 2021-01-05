UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rape Incident Not Committed On Motorway: NHMP Spokesman

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Rape incident not committed on Motorway: NHMP spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Tuesday clarified that condemnable and tragic incident of rape of a Christian girl on December 28 did not take place on Lahore-Sheikhupura Motorway.

A spokesman of the NHMP said that the incident took place on a local road about one and a half km away from the motorway, Sam Nulla, village Fatehpuri jurisdiction of Farooqabad police station, Sheikhupura district, which was clearly mentioned in the FIR.

He said that the affected family was traveling on a rickshaw from Farooqabad to their village Kakkar Gul on the local road,which as per rules could not enter the motorway.

He said that Motorway Police has to correct the statement of Christian leader Simon Pyare in the Supreme Court in which the location is mentioned as Lahore, Sheikhupura Motorway.

Motorway Police are ready for any kind of legal guidance related to the incident, he said adding that Motorway Police was always striving for the safety and service of the people.

Related Topics

Lahore Supreme Court Police Motorway Police Station Road Sheikhupura Farooqabad December FIR Christian Family From

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

1 hour ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

1 hour ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

1 hour ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

1 hour ago

DC orders Wasa to ensure immediate disposal of rai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.