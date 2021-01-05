UrduPoint.com
Rape Incident Not Occurred On Lahore-Sheikhupura Motorway: NHMP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Rape incident not occurred on Lahore-Sheikhupura Motorway: NHMP

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Tuesday clarified that the condemnable incident of the rape of a Christian girl on December 28 did not take place on the Lahore-Sheikhupura Motorway.

The incident occurred on a local road about one and a half kilometer away from the motorway at Sam Nullah, Fatehpuri village in the jurisdiction of Farooqabad Police Station, Sheikhupura district, which was clearly mentioned in the first information report, an NHPM spkoeman said in a statement.

He said the affected family was traveling on a rickshaw from Farooqabad to their Kakkar Gul village on the local road, where the incident took place.

Moreover, the entry of a rickshaw or motorcycle on the motorcycle was banned, he added.

The spokesman said the Motorway Police had to correct the statement of Christian leader Simon Pyare in the Supreme Court in which he mentioned that the incident had occurred on the Lahore- Sheikhupura Motorway. The Motorway Police were, however, ready for any kind of legal guidance related to the incident, he added.

The spokesman said the NHMP always strived for the safety of people travelling on the highways and motorways.

