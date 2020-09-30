UrduPoint.com
Rape, Killing Accused Gets Life Imprisonment

Wed 30th September 2020

Rape, killing accused gets life imprisonment

Session Judge Mastung on Wednesday sentenced life imprisonment to an accused in killing and rape case of a girl

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Session Judge Mastung on Wednesday sentenced life imprisonment to an accused in killing and rape case of a girl.

Accused Najeebullah along with his accomplices had killed a girl namely Farzana after victimizing her to torture and rape in Khadkhucha area in year 2019.

Session Judge Mastung issued order after accused was found guilty of the crime.

More Stories From Pakistan

