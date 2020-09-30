Rape, Killing Accused Gets Life Imprisonment
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:12 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Session Judge Mastung on Wednesday sentenced life imprisonment to an accused in killing and rape case of a girl.
Accused Najeebullah along with his accomplices had killed a girl namely Farzana after victimizing her to torture and rape in Khadkhucha area in year 2019.
Session Judge Mastung issued order after accused was found guilty of the crime.
