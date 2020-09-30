Rape, killing accused gets life imprisonment

Session Judge Mastung on Wednesday sentenced life imprisonment to an accused in killing and rape case of a girl

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Session Judge Mastung on Wednesday sentenced life imprisonment to an accused in killing and rape case of a girl.

Accused Najeebullah along with his accomplices had killed a girl namely Farzana after victimizing her to torture and rape in Khadkhucha area in year 2019.

Session Judge Mastung issued order after accused was found guilty of the crime.

